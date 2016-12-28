Email
Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Incoming Sheriff Secures Restraining Order Against Outgoing Sheriff

Posted By on Wed, Dec 28, 2016 at 4:50 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / JAVIERSALAZARFORSHERIFF, BEXAR COUNTY
  • Facebook / JavierSalazarForSheriff, Bexar County
Bexar County's incoming sheriff has secured a restraining order against the county's current sheriff Susan Pamerleau, claiming she's dodged department rules in order to keep her staffers employed after she leaves the position — in two days.

"The actions I took today weren't only done to protect the men and women working in the sheriff's office, they were to protect the sanctity of the office itself," sheriff-elect Javier Salazar told the Current.

Salazar said he "caught wind" that Pamerleau had been demoting members of her command staff — staff that are meant to leave with the outgoing sheriff — to civil service positions within the sheriff's office to keep them on the county payroll when Salazar takes office on January 1.

County Judge John Gabriel issued a temporary restraining order Wednesday afternoon, asking Pamerleau to refrain “from directly or indirectly interfering with and arbitrarily place any employees within positions of the Bexar County Sheriff’s office under your current administration without administering the proper procedures and testing for same.”

Pamerleau's response was cryptically vague.

"The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is a 24/7 operation. Operations and administrative functions don’t stop, even when there’s a change in leadership,"  a representative from Pamerleau's office wrote in an email to the Current. "The Sheriff’s Office operates based on Texas statutes, county policy and Sheriff’s Office policy, and any actions taken regarding personnel are strictly based on those directives."

Salazar also said Pamerleau has retaliated against her office's employees who volunteered with his campaign.

"What she's done, it's improper," Salazar said. "I stopped this before it could get out of hand. Before we'd make taxpayers pay for future lawsuits against her."

