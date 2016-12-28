Email
Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Reminder: There's a Hotline to Rat You Out for Using Fireworks on NYE

Posted By on Wed, Dec 28, 2016 at 2:34 PM

SCREENSHOT, YOUTUBE
For any of you planning to pop off some seasonally-acceptable explosive devices this Saturday, a reminder: local officials have made it really easy for your neighbors to rat you out.

Only in the unincorporated areas of Bexar County can you legally set off fireworks here — and even then, you have to be 600 feet away from a church, school or hospital and at least 100 feet away from any type of fuel storage facility, like a gas station. But if you're inside San Antonio city limits, per local officials, "The purchase, use and transport of fireworks in the City of San Antonio is illegal and can result in a Class C Misdemeanor which can carry a fine of up to $2,000."

That's why the San Antonio Fire Department is again rolling out its fireworks hotline, where residents can call in to report any fireworks they see or hear inside city limits. Maybe your neighbors don't like you; maybe they have dogs who get painfully anxious when the neighborhood sounds like a war zone; maybe you can't afford a personal fireworks display that could cost you a $2k fine; perhaps you'd prefer the much-less-risky fireworks display at the free NYE bash happening downtown at Hemisfair Park on Saturday.

All things to consider before lighting up bottle rockets to ring in 2017.


