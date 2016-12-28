Reminder: There's a Hotline to Rat You Out for Using Fireworks on NYE

For any of you planning to pop off some seasonally-acceptable explosive devices this Saturday, a reminder: local officials have made it really easy for your neighbors to rat you out.
Only in the unincorporated areas of Bexar County can you legally set off fireworks here — and even then
, you have to be 600 feet away from a church, school or hospital and at least 100 feet away from any type of fuel storage facility, like a gas station. But if you're inside San Antonio city limits, per local officials
, "The purchase, use and transport of fireworks in the City of San Antonio is illegal and can result in a Class C Misdemeanor which can carry a fine of up to $2,000."
That's why the San Antonio Fire Department is again rolling out its fireworks hotline
, where residents can call in to report any fireworks they see or hear inside city limits. Maybe your neighbors don't like you; maybe they have dogs who get painfully anxious when the neighborhood sounds like a war zone; maybe you can't afford a personal fireworks display that could cost you a $2k fine; perhaps you'd prefer the much-less-risky fireworks display at the free NYE bash
happening downtown at Hemisfair Park on Saturday.
All things to consider before lighting up bottle rockets to ring in 2017.