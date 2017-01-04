Two Arrested for "Brutal" Sexual Assault, Stabbing of Infant Girl

BCSO

Isaac Cardenas, 23, was arrested Tuesday

click to enlarge Crystal Herrera faces charges of injury to a child by omission

Two people were arrested Tuesday after sheriff's deputies discovered a one-year-old girl who appears to have suffered multiple stab wounds and a "brutal" sexual assault, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.Officials on Tuesday arrested Isaac Andrew Cardenas, 23, on charges of super aggravated sexual assault and a second suspect, Crystal Herrera, 22, on the charge of injury to a child by omission. According to the sheriff's office, deputies and emergency responders were sent out to their south Bexar County home the morning of New Year's Eve after Herrera called 911 to report the infant had been attacked by dogs after she wandered outside the night before.That didn't seem right to first responders. The child had what the sheriff's office calls "extremely serious and life-threatening wounds consistent with a brutal sexual assault and multiple stab wounds." After the girl was taken to University Hospital, medical staff determined her injuries were consistent with sexual assault and that she'd sustained "numerous 'non-accidental' stab wounds to the intimate areas of her body," according to a statement from sheriff's office on the case. When Animal Control Services workers came to seize the dogs at the residence, none showed any signs of aggressiveness.Authorities arrested Cardenas after interrogating him about the crime; he's being held with bail set at $300,000. Officials say Herrera was arrested after investigators discovered she was feeding them false information. While their relationship to the infant victim is unclear, officials have said Herrera is related to the child.The girl is reportedly now in stable condition at University Hospital.