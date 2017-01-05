Email
Thursday, January 5, 2017

San Antonian Man Using Misleading Story About Deaf Daughter to Collect Money

Posted By on Thu, Jan 5, 2017 at 11:35 AM

click image SUNSHINE COTTAGE, FACEBOOK.COM
  • Sunshine Cottage, Facebook.com
A door-to-door solicitor may be using a false story about a local school for deaf children to collect money.

A handful of San Antonians have reported a man knocking on doors across town asking for donations to buy a hearing aid for his deaf daughter, saying he's associated with the Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children.

While there's no proof that the man doesn't have a deaf daughter, he definitely isn't working with the deaf school. Sunshine Cottage School's director, Belinda Pustka, told FOX 29 reporters, "We do not solicit door-to-door."

So far, he's been reported in the West and South Sides of town. According to the Fox report, San Antonio police are investigating.

