San Antonio Still Runs on Duncan

This year is shaping up to be a busy one for the Tim Duncan

completist. Earlier this week, Tejano artist Arturo Torres released a gorgeous

print of Duncan basking in Fiesta colors. Later this month, HEB will offer a

honey nut toasted cereal with chocolate puffs called Slam Duncan O’s for a

limited time. Just before the holidays, SB Nation blog Pounding the Rock released

a glossy tribute to the greatest Spur of them all titled Tim Duncan: Team-First Superstar

A reliable destination for Spurs enthusiasts

, Pounding the Rock takes its name from the Jacob Riis quote

that famously hangs in the Spurs locker room. Comprised of 21 articles,

including selections from their vast archive, this new collection builds on the

blog’s strengths – namely, timely and straightforward basketball writing that often closely

mirrors the thoughts and concerns of the Spurs faithful.





Pounding the Rock General Manager J.R. Wilco is spot-on with

his selections for the blog’s first book and, along with Current contributor

Bruno Passos (who's featured in the book), splendidly sets the table for this full-color retrospective of

Duncan’s storied NBA career. Other highlights include standout contributions

from writers Matthew Tynan, Jesus Gomez, and Michael Erler, who deftly explore

Duncan’s perceived metronomic personality.





Yo, everyone buying the Tim Duncan poster, thank you so much. I love you! Everyone else, 😔 Timmy is added to the store! pic.twitter.com/BPxkwu6XR3 — Arturo Torres (@arturodraws) January 3, 2017

With articles ranging in date from November 21, 2012 to July

14, 2016, Team-First Superstar gives readers an often-prescient, first-hand account

of Duncan’s NBA golden years. Additional articles from Pounding the Rock’s deep

roster acknowledge the fistful of championships delivered by Duncan, while

recognizing the legacy of San Antonio’s Big Three.





Hoops heads seeking a literary point of reference may recall

2013’s exceptional We’ll Always Have Linsanity, which chronicled Jeremy Lin’s meteoric

rise in New York City, as documented by Knicks bloggers. Team-First Superstar

is essentially cut from the same cloth, minus the tweets. Pounding the Rock’s

new addition to the Spurs canon comfortably eschews snark for substance in a strong

first effort.