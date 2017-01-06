Friday, January 6, 2017
San Antonio Still Runs on Duncan
Posted
By Manuel Solis
on Fri, Jan 6, 2017 at 9:55 AM
This year is shaping up to be a busy one for the Tim Duncan completist. Earlier this week, Tejano artist Arturo Torres released a gorgeous print of Duncan basking in Fiesta colors. Later this month, HEB will offer a honey nut toasted cereal with chocolate puffs called Slam Duncan O’s for a limited time. Just before the holidays, SB Nation blog Pounding the Rock released a glossy tribute to the greatest Spur of them all titled Tim Duncan: Team-First Superstar.
A reliable destination for Spurs enthusiasts, Pounding the Rock takes its name from the Jacob Riis quote that famously hangs in the Spurs locker room. Comprised of 21 articles, including selections from their vast archive, this new collection builds on the blog’s strengths – namely, timely and straightforward basketball writing that often closely mirrors the thoughts and concerns of the Spurs faithful.
Pounding the Rock General Manager J.R. Wilco is spot-on with his selections for the blog’s first book and, along with Current contributor Bruno Passos (who's featured in the book), splendidly sets the table for this full-color retrospective of Duncan’s storied NBA career. Other highlights include standout contributions from writers Matthew Tynan, Jesus Gomez, and Michael Erler, who deftly explore Duncan’s perceived metronomic personality.
With articles ranging in date from November 21, 2012 to July 14, 2016, Team-First Superstar gives readers an often-prescient, first-hand account of Duncan’s NBA golden years. Additional articles from Pounding the Rock’s deep roster acknowledge the fistful of championships delivered by Duncan, while recognizing the legacy of San Antonio’s Big Three.
Hoops heads seeking a literary point of reference may recall 2013’s exceptional We’ll Always Have Linsanity, which chronicled Jeremy Lin’s meteoric rise in New York City, as documented by Knicks bloggers. Team-First Superstar is essentially cut from the same cloth, minus the tweets. Pounding the Rock’s new addition to the Spurs canon comfortably eschews snark for substance in a strong first effort.
Tags: San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, NBA, Pounding the Rock, SB Nation, Image