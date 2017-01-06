Email
Friday, January 6, 2017

You're Going to Want to Avoid I-35 More than Usual this Weekend

Posted By on Fri, Jan 6, 2017 at 9:21 AM

click to enlarge ILLUSTRATION BY SARAH FLOOD-BAUAMNN
  • Illustration by Sarah Flood-Bauamnn
Ah, I-35. Whether you have a decent relationship with the highway or it's the bane of your existence, we suggest you find an alternative way to get to and from downtown this weekend.

With the demolition of the New Braunfels bridge slated from 9 p.m. Friday through 5:30 a.m. Monday, trust us when we say that you're going to want to avoid I-35 (more so than usual). The Texas Department of Transportation announced major closures at New Braunfels Avenue, which will close all lanes of I-35 for the weekend, with the exception of 4:30 p.m. until midnight on Saturday for the Spurs game.

The closure is the first of many that are scheduled to take place over the next year to replace the bridge, which was was damaged over a year ago when it was hit by a rig truck. And while they're at it, TxDot plans to give the bridge some major upgrades by making it wider and higher to avoid an incident like this from happening again.

