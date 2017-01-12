Kawhi Leonard on Track for All-Star Game

The NBA released the second returns for fan All-Star voting this afternoon, with a trio of Spurs cracking the top ten at their respective positions. Kawhi Leonard topped all Spurs with 630,766 votes, good for third place in the Western Conference Frontcourt category behind Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant and yes, Zaza Pachulia.
Kawhi Leonard #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/i03UXPD9H9— Caleb Saenz (@calebjsaenz) January 6, 2017
Jonathon Simmons supporters have recently launched a social media campaign to have the Spurs swingman included in the Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend. No Spur has ever captured the Slam Dunk crown at All-Star Saturday Night’s signature event, so being included in the competition could continue Simmons’ storybook ascension. Although former Spur Brent Barry won the contest in San Antonio, he was wearing a Clippers jersey then, not the silver and black.
Help bring the Juice @ThaRealJsimms to New Orleans for the 2017 Slam Dunk Contest and Raising Stars Game. #allstarweekend #nba #jsimms pic.twitter.com/UliwW7MFL2— Kilimanjaro Sports (@kilimansm) January 10, 2017
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.