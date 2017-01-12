Kawhi Leonard on Track for All-Star Game

The NBA released the second returns for fan All-Star voting

this afternoon, with a trio of Spurs cracking the top ten at their respective

positions. Kawhi Leonard topped all Spurs with 630,766 votes, good for third

place in the Western Conference Frontcourt category behind Golden State

Warriors Kevin Durant and yes, Zaza Pachulia.





A native of the republic of Georgia, Pachulia has received a

push from his fellow countrymen, much like he did last season when he was also

a frontrunner in fan voting. With players and media also having a say in selecting

All-Star starters for the first time, the Pachulia vote is expected to balance

out, clearing the way for Leonard’s consecutive All-Star appearance.





Whether any other Spurs join Leonard in New Orleans will

likely be left up to NBA coaches, who decide on reserves for the league’s

mid-season classic. LaMarcus Aldridge received 192,784 fan votes ranking him

eighth among Western Conference frontcourt players. Two-time All Star, Manu

Ginobili, garnered 122,333 votes placing him ninth in the Western Conference

Guards category.





Help bring the Juice @ThaRealJsimms to New Orleans for the 2017 Slam Dunk Contest and Raising Stars Game. #allstarweekend #nba #jsimms pic.twitter.com/UliwW7MFL2 — Kilimanjaro Sports (@kilimansm) January 10, 2017

Jonathon Simmons supporters have recently launched a social

media campaign to have the Spurs swingman included in the Slam Dunk Contest at

All-Star Weekend. No Spur has ever captured the Slam Dunk crown at All-Star Saturday

Night’s signature event, so being included in the competition could continue

Simmons’ storybook ascension. Although former Spur Brent Barry won the contest

in San Antonio, he was wearing a Clippers jersey then, not the silver and

black.





Voting for the 66

NBA All-Star Game continues

through Monday, with starters announced on Thursday, January 19 via TNT. Next

up for the Spurs is a Thursday night showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers.

With Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant both retired, the matchup has lost a bit of its

luster, although San Antonio’s Jordan Clarkson is no slouch.