Feds Bust San Antonio Drug Ring, Arrest 15 in Citywide Sting

Federal, state and local police conducted raids across San Antonio on Thursday, arresting 15 people who they claim were part of a drug ring slinging cocaine and methamphetamine across the city.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas is calling Francisco Cerda and John Paul Flores, both of whom were arrested Thursday, ringleaders of the San Antonio-based drug running operation. In addition to the 15 people arrested this week, six others had already been arrested in the scheme — all but two of them from San Antonio.
According to one of the indictments in the case unsealed this week, agents got a tip last year that meth was being transported from Houston to San Antonio. In early October, according to court records, agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration conducted a sting on the Super 8 Motel on North Saint Mary's (a stone's throw away from the Current
office, turns out), and arrested two people — Laura Romero Zelaya, 38, and Jose Luis Alvarez Torres, 29 — after finding nearly 14 pounds of crystal meth hidden in their car. Romero told agents she was paid $3,000 to drive the drugs from Houston to SA, according to her indictment.
The Express-News reports
that seven areas in San Antonio were targeted in Thursday's raids, including homes on the far West Side, near the Art Deco District and also on the South Side. People living in some of those neighborhoods reported seeing officers in tactical gear yesterday morning. The feds say they seized nearly 50 pounds of meth, about 10 pounds of cocaine, and some $91,000 in cash during Thursday's operation, which they're calling "Tango and Cash."