Keeping Track of Pro and Anti-LGBT Bills in the Texas Legislature

The 85th Texas Legislature opened on January 10, starting a 140-day work session with a Republican majority.
So far this session, 17 pro-LGBT bills and four anti-LGBT bills have been filed.
Among the bills proposed to benefit LGBT Texans is legislation repealing laws that are still on the books which punish homosexual conduct; prohibiting discrimination in housing and employment; prohibiting state travel to states that allow discrimination; and making changes to state laws to reflect the marriages and relationships of same-sex couples.
The anti-LGBT bills, while fewer in number, have the potential to drastically affect the lives of LGBT Texans. They include a bill that prohibits transgender people from using public restrooms that match their gender identity; a law which would allow the state to refuse to enforce any federal law deemed to violate the Texas Constitution; a law prohibiting Texas cities from enacting nondiscrimination ordinances; and a law which would allow educators to out LGBT students to their parents.
Equality Texas has created a Legislative Information Center
for information about bills they are monitoring and any action alerts/calls to action on specific laws. LGBT voters and allies are invited to sign up for action alerts at this link
.
Following is a list of legislation submitted to the Senate and House that may affect LGBT Texans.
Pro-LGBT Legislation
House Bill 96
Joe Moody, D-El Paso
Relating to the repeal of the offense of homosexual conduct.
House Bill 192
Diego Bernal, D-San Antonio
Relating to the prohibition of housing discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity or expression and to the enforcement of that prohibition; creating an offense.
House Bil 225
Eric Johnson, D-Dallas
Relating to the prohibition of employment discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity or expression.
House Bill 226
Donna Howard, D-Austin
Relating to education programs regarding AIDS and HIV infection.
House Bill 258
Rafael Anchia, D-Dallas
Relating to a prohibition on the award of a state agency contract to a person in a state with laws allowing or requiring discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity or expression.
House Bill 290
Eric Johnson, D-Dallas
Relating to a prohibition on sex discrimination in compensation.
House Bill 331
Mary Gonzalez, D-El Paso
Relating to the prosecution of the offense of indecency with a child and the duty of certain professionals to report that offense and to instruction in school districts regarding consent in sexual relationships.
House Bill 494
Rafael Anchia, D-Dallas
Relating to a prohibition on state travel to a state with laws allowing or requiring discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity or expression.
House Bill 569
Celia Israel, D-Austin
Relating to unprofessional conduct by mental health providers who attempt to change the sexual orientation of a child; providing penalties.
House Bill 573
Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston
Relating to certain statutory changes to reflect and address same-sex marriages and parenting relationships and to the removal of provisions regarding the criminality or unacceptability of homosexual conduct.
House Bill 943
Donna Howard, D-Austin
Relating to the establishment of the Transgender Healthcare Advisory Committee.
Senate Bill 157
Juan Hinojosa, D-McAllen; Jose Rodriguez, D-El Paso
Relating to certain statutory changes to reflect same-sex marriages, including the repeal of the statutory prohibition against the recognition of a civil union or similar relationship entered into in another state between two persons of the same sex.
Senate Bill 165
Jose Rodriguez, D-El Paso; Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston; Juan Hinojosa, D-McAllen; John Whitmire, D-Houston
Relating to the prohibition of certain discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity or expression; providing an administrative penalty; creating an offense.
Senate Bill 166
Jose Rodriguez, D-El Paso; Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston; John Whitmire, D-Houston
Relating to the repeal of the offense of homosexual conduct.
Senate Bill 236
Jose Menendez, D-San Antonio
Relating to the repeal of statutes regarding the criminality or unacceptability of homosexual conduct and to the recognition of certain same-sex relationship statuses.
Senate Bill 251
Jose Rodriguez, D-El Paso
Relating to certain statutory changes to reflect and address same-sex marriages and parenting relationships and to the removal of provisions regarding the criminality or unacceptability of homosexual conduct.
Senate Joint Resolution 16
Jose Rodriguez, D-El Paso; Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston; Juan Hinojosa, D-McAllen; John Whitmire, D-Houston
Proposing a constitutional amendment to repeal the constitutional provision providing that marriage in this state consists only of the union of one man and one woman and prohibiting this state or a political subdivision of this state from creating or recognizing any legal status identical or similar to marriage.
Anti-LGBT Legislation
Senate Bill 6
Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham
Relating to regulations and policies for entering or using a bathroom or changing facility; authorizing a civil penalty; increasing criminal penalties.
Senate Bill 89
Bob Hall, R-Edgewood
Relating to the execution or enforcement of federal laws that violate the Bill of Rights of the Texas Constitution.
Senate Bill 92
Bob Hall, R-Edgewood
Relating to prohibition of certain regulations by a county, municipality, or other political subdivision.
Senate Bill 242
Konni Burton, R-Colleyville
Relating to the right of a child’s parent to public school records and information concerning the child.
This story originally appeared at Out in SA