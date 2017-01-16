Keeping Track of Pro and Anti-LGBT Bills in the Texas Legislature

state preservation board

The 85th Texas Legislature opened on January 10, starting a 140-day work session with a Republican majority.



So far this session, 17 pro-LGBT bills and four anti-LGBT bills have been filed.





Among the bills proposed to benefit LGBT Texans is legislation repealing laws that are still on the books which punish homosexual conduct; prohibiting discrimination in housing and employment; prohibiting state travel to states that allow discrimination; and making changes to state laws to reflect the marriages and relationships of same-sex couples.



