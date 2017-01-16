Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 16, 2017

Keeping Track of Pro and Anti-LGBT Bills in the Texas Legislature

Posted By on Mon, Jan 16, 2017 at 7:30 AM

STATE PRESERVATION BOARD
  • state preservation board

The 85th Texas Legislature opened on January 10, starting a 140-day work session with a Republican majority.

So far this session, 17 pro-LGBT bills and four anti-LGBT bills have been filed.


Among the bills proposed to benefit LGBT Texans is legislation repealing laws that are still on the books which punish homosexual conduct; prohibiting discrimination in housing and employment; prohibiting state travel to states that allow discrimination; and making changes to state laws to reflect the marriages and relationships of same-sex couples.

The anti-LGBT bills, while fewer in number, have the potential to drastically affect the lives of LGBT Texans. They include a bill that prohibits transgender people from using public restrooms that match their gender identity; a law which would allow the state to refuse to enforce any federal law deemed to violate the Texas Constitution; a law prohibiting Texas cities from enacting nondiscrimination ordinances; and a law which would allow educators to out LGBT students to their parents.

Equality Texas has created a Legislative Information Center for information about bills they are monitoring and any action alerts/calls to action on specific laws. LGBT voters and allies are invited to sign up for action alerts at this link.

Following is a list of legislation submitted to the Senate and House that may affect LGBT Texans.

Pro-LGBT Legislation

House Bill 96
Joe Moody, D-El Paso
Relating to the repeal of the offense of homosexual conduct.

House Bill 192
Diego Bernal, D-San Antonio
Relating to the prohibition of housing discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity or expression and to the enforcement of that prohibition; creating an offense.

House Bil 225
Eric Johnson, D-Dallas
Relating to the prohibition of employment discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity or expression.

House Bill 226
Donna Howard, D-Austin
Relating to education programs regarding AIDS and HIV infection.

House Bill 258
Rafael Anchia, D-Dallas
Relating to a prohibition on the award of a state agency contract to a person in a state with laws allowing or requiring discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity or expression.

House Bill 290
Eric Johnson, D-Dallas
Relating to a prohibition on sex discrimination in compensation.

House Bill 331
Mary Gonzalez, D-El Paso
Relating to the prosecution of the offense of indecency with a child and the duty of certain professionals to report that offense and to instruction in school districts regarding consent in sexual relationships.

House Bill 494
Rafael Anchia, D-Dallas
Relating to a prohibition on state travel to a state with laws allowing or requiring discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity or expression.

House Bill 569
Celia Israel, D-Austin
Relating to unprofessional conduct by mental health providers who attempt to change the sexual orientation of a child; providing penalties.

House Bill 573
Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston
Relating to certain statutory changes to reflect and address same-sex marriages and parenting relationships and to the removal of provisions regarding the criminality or unacceptability of homosexual conduct.

House Bill 943
Donna Howard, D-Austin
Relating to the establishment of the Transgender Healthcare Advisory Committee.

Senate Bill 157
Juan Hinojosa, D-McAllen; Jose Rodriguez, D-El Paso
Relating to certain statutory changes to reflect same-sex marriages, including the repeal of the statutory prohibition against the recognition of a civil union or similar relationship entered into in another state between two persons of the same sex.

Senate Bill 165
Jose Rodriguez, D-El Paso; Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston; Juan Hinojosa, D-McAllen; John Whitmire, D-Houston
Relating to the prohibition of certain discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity or expression; providing an administrative penalty; creating an offense.

Senate Bill 166
Jose Rodriguez, D-El Paso; Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston; John Whitmire, D-Houston
Relating to the repeal of the offense of homosexual conduct.

Senate Bill 236
Jose Menendez, D-San Antonio
Relating to the repeal of statutes regarding the criminality or unacceptability of homosexual conduct and to the recognition of certain same-sex relationship statuses.

Senate Bill 251
Jose Rodriguez, D-El Paso
Relating to certain statutory changes to reflect and address same-sex marriages and parenting relationships and to the removal of provisions regarding the criminality or unacceptability of homosexual conduct.

Senate Joint Resolution 16
Jose Rodriguez, D-El Paso; Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston; Juan Hinojosa, D-McAllen; John Whitmire, D-Houston
Proposing a constitutional amendment to repeal the constitutional provision providing that marriage in this state consists only of the union of one man and one woman and prohibiting this state or a political subdivision of this state from creating or recognizing any legal status identical or similar to marriage.

Anti-LGBT Legislation

Senate Bill 6
Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham
Relating to regulations and policies for entering or using a bathroom or changing facility; authorizing a civil penalty; increasing criminal penalties.

Senate Bill 89
Bob Hall, R-Edgewood
Relating to the execution or enforcement of federal laws that violate the Bill of Rights of the Texas Constitution.

Senate Bill 92
Bob Hall, R-Edgewood
Relating to prohibition of certain regulations by a county, municipality, or other political subdivision.

Senate Bill 242
Konni Burton, R-Colleyville
Relating to the right of a child’s parent to public school records and information concerning the child.

This story originally appeared at Out in SA
  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Congressmen Castro, Doggett Will Boycott Trump Inauguration Read More

  2. How Texas’ Overburdened Foster Care System has Produced a Generation ofLost Adults Read More

  3. D.C. Women's March Drops Partnership With Texas Anti-Abortion Group Read More

  4. BCAD Scores Small Victory Over Lowe’s Dark Store Tax Dodge Read More

  5. Texas Republicans Are Calling News They Don't Like 'Fake' Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...