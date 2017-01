Keeping Track of Pro and Anti-LGBT Bills in the Texas Legislature

state preservation board

The 85th Texas Legislature opened on January 10, starting a 140-day work session with a Republican majority.



So far this session, 17 pro-LGBT bills and four anti-LGBT bills have been filed.





Among the bills proposed to benefit LGBT Texans is legislation repealing laws that are still on the books which punish homosexual conduct; prohibiting discrimination in housing and employment; prohibiting state travel to states that allow discrimination; and making changes to state laws to reflect the marriages and relationships of same-sex couples.





The anti-LGBT bills, while fewer in number, have the potential to drastically affect the lives of LGBT Texans. They include a bill that prohibits transgender people from using public restrooms that match their gender identity; a law which would allow the state to refuse to enforce any federal law deemed to violate the Texas Constitution; a law prohibiting Texas cities from enacting nondiscrimination ordinances; and a law which would allow educators to out LGBT students to their parents. LGBT voters and allies are invited to sign up for action alerts at this link Following is a list of legislation submitted to the Senate and House that may affect LGBT Texans.House Bill 96Joe Moody, D-El PasoRelating to the repeal of the offense of homosexual conduct.House Bill 192Diego Bernal, D-San AntonioRelating to the prohibition of housing discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity or expression and to the enforcement of that prohibition; creating an offense.House Bil 225Eric Johnson, D-DallasRelating to the prohibition of employment discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity or expression.House Bill 226Donna Howard, D-AustinRelating to education programs regarding AIDS and HIV infection.House Bill 258Rafael Anchia, D-DallasRelating to a prohibition on the award of a state agency contract to a person in a state with laws allowing or requiring discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity or expression.House Bill 290Eric Johnson, D-DallasRelating to a prohibition on sex discrimination in compensation.House Bill 331Mary Gonzalez, D-El PasoRelating to the prosecution of the offense of indecency with a child and the duty of certain professionals to report that offense and to instruction in school districts regarding consent in sexual relationships.House Bill 494Rafael Anchia, D-DallasRelating to a prohibition on state travel to a state with laws allowing or requiring discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity or expression.House Bill 569Celia Israel, D-AustinRelating to unprofessional conduct by mental health providers who attempt to change the sexual orientation of a child; providing penalties.House Bill 573Senfronia Thompson, D-HoustonRelating to certain statutory changes to reflect and address same-sex marriages and parenting relationships and to the removal of provisions regarding the criminality or unacceptability of homosexual conduct.House Bill 943Donna Howard, D-AustinRelating to the establishment of the Transgender Healthcare Advisory Committee.Senate Bill 157Juan Hinojosa, D-McAllen; Jose Rodriguez, D-El PasoRelating to certain statutory changes to reflect same-sex marriages, including the repeal of the statutory prohibition against the recognition of a civil union or similar relationship entered into in another state between two persons of the same sex.Senate Bill 165Jose Rodriguez, D-El Paso; Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston; Juan Hinojosa, D-McAllen; John Whitmire, D-HoustonRelating to the prohibition of certain discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity or expression; providing an administrative penalty; creating an offense.Senate Bill 166Jose Rodriguez, D-El Paso; Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston; John Whitmire, D-HoustonRelating to the repeal of the offense of homosexual conduct.Senate Bill 236Jose Menendez, D-San AntonioRelating to the repeal of statutes regarding the criminality or unacceptability of homosexual conduct and to the recognition of certain same-sex relationship statuses.Senate Bill 251Jose Rodriguez, D-El PasoRelating to certain statutory changes to reflect and address same-sex marriages and parenting relationships and to the removal of provisions regarding the criminality or unacceptability of homosexual conduct.Senate Joint Resolution 16Jose Rodriguez, D-El Paso; Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston; Juan Hinojosa, D-McAllen; John Whitmire, D-HoustonProposing a constitutional amendment to repeal the constitutional provision providing that marriage in this state consists only of the union of one man and one woman and prohibiting this state or a political subdivision of this state from creating or recognizing any legal status identical or similar to marriage.Senate Bill 6Lois Kolkhorst, R-BrenhamRelating to regulations and policies for entering or using a bathroom or changing facility; authorizing a civil penalty; increasing criminal penalties.Senate Bill 89Bob Hall, R-EdgewoodRelating to the execution or enforcement of federal laws that violate the Bill of Rights of the Texas Constitution.Senate Bill 92Bob Hall, R-EdgewoodRelating to prohibition of certain regulations by a county, municipality, or other political subdivision.Senate Bill 242Konni Burton, R-ColleyvilleRelating to the right of a child’s parent to public school records and information concerning the child.