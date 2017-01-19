Another Texas Congressman Boycotts Trump Inauguration

click to enlarge Rep. Filemon Vela famously told Trump to "take your border wall and shove it up your ass"

I had hoped that this Friday’s Inauguration would be a moment of healing and outreach, but yesterday, two days before the Inauguration, two things occurred that leave me no choice but to boycott the event. While visiting Washington, DC, 40 migrant students from my district were subjected to comments of “beaners," “burritos," and "wetbacks” from Inauguration attendees. One student was even spit on. Then, Donald Trump made his final cabinet selection ensuring that there would be no Hispanic representation in the cabinet for the first time in 36 years.



Mr. Trump’s repeated acts of disrespect for the 33 million Americans of Hispanic descent are historic in modern times. The hope that his actions as President would not match his political rhetoric is becoming more and more of a distant dream. One would think that an American President in the 21st Century would be dedicated to eradicating racism once and for all. However, Mr. Trump has turned a blind eye to overt racism. Indeed, in many instances, Mr. Trump himself has stirred the seeds of bigotry. This is an ominous sign for the future of the American Presidency and the United States of America.

