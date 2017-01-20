Police Searching for Sexual Assault Suspect Near Medical Center

The San Antonio Police Department are searching for a man in his early 20s suspected of "several sexual assaults and attempts" in the Medical Center area.
The man has been seen stalking multiple women in parking lots near Huebner Rd, Eckert Rd and Babcock Rd — and officers believe he may be linked to reported sexual assaults in the same part of town. Some witnesses say he's carrying a knife.
"Right now the main thing is for people to be aware of their surroundings," SAPD spokesman Jesse Salame told the Express-News
. "Pay attention to when you're coming and going from your residence."