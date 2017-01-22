Coach Pop Praises Women's March, Shames Trump in Interview

"I feel great today watching the march in protest to how he has conducted himself, because it tells me, 'Hey, I really do live in a country where a whole lot of people care.' And we have to be vigilant to make sure of that.
"That message is important. And somebody said on TV, ‘What’s their message?’ Well, their message is obvious. That our president comes in with the lowest [approval] rating of anybody whoever came into office. And there’s a majority of people out there, since Hillary won the popular vote, that don’t buy his act."
"I wish he was mature enough to do something that really is inclusive. I hope he does a great job but there's a difference between respecting the office of the presidency and who occupies it.
"And that respect has to be earned. But it's hard to be respectful of someone when we all have kids and we're watching him be misogynistic and xenophobic and racist and make fun of handicapped people around him."
