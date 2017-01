Coach Pop Praises Women's March, Shames Trump in Interview

"I feel great today watching the march in protest to how he has conducted himself, because it tells me, 'Hey, I really do live in a country where a whole lot of people care.' And we have to be vigilant to make sure of that.



"That message is important. And somebody said on TV, ‘What’s their message?’ Well, their message is obvious. That our president comes in with the lowest [approval] rating of anybody whoever came into office. And there’s a majority of people out there, since Hillary won the popular vote, that don’t buy his act."

"I wish he was mature enough to do something that really is inclusive. I hope he does a great job but there's a difference between respecting the office of the presidency and who occupies it.



"And that respect has to be earned. But it's hard to be respectful of someone when we all have kids and we're watching him be misogynistic and xenophobic and racist and make fun of handicapped people around him."

Spurs Coach Greg Popovich may not exactly love speaking to the media — but when he decides to really air his thoughts, he makes it count.Before leading the Spurs to an overtime victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers Saturday, a reporter asked Popovich what he thought about the Women's Marches going on across the world. His response:This of course isn't Coach Pop's first time speaking out against President Donald Trump. Shorty after the election, he shared his fears about the country's future with thecomments that quickly became national news. He expressed similar worries about the new president on Saturday.Watch the entire video (on full volume, its quiet) here: