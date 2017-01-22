Email
Print
Share

Sunday, January 22, 2017

Coach Pop Praises Women's March, Shames Trump in Interview

Posted By on Sun, Jan 22, 2017 at 11:15 AM

POPOVICHELITE
Spurs Coach Greg Popovich may not exactly love speaking to the media — but when he decides to really air his thoughts, he makes it count.

Before leading the Spurs to an overtime victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers Saturday, a reporter asked Popovich what he thought about the Women's Marches going on across the world. His response:
"I feel great today watching the march in protest to how he has conducted himself, because it tells me, 'Hey, I really do live in a country where a whole lot of people care.' And we have to be vigilant to make sure of that.

"That message is important. And somebody said on TV, ‘What’s their message?’ Well, their message is obvious. That our president comes in with the lowest [approval] rating of anybody whoever came into office. And there’s a majority of people out there, since Hillary won the popular vote, that don’t buy his act."

This of course isn't Coach Pop's first time speaking out against President Donald Trump. Shorty after the election, he shared his fears about the country's future with the Express-News, comments that quickly became national news. He expressed similar worries about the new president on Saturday.

"I wish he was mature enough to do something that really is inclusive. I hope he does a great job but there's a difference between respecting the office of the presidency and who occupies it.

"And that respect has to be earned. But it's hard to be respectful of someone when we all have kids and we're watching him be misogynistic and xenophobic and racist and make fun of handicapped people around him."

Watch the entire video (on full volume, its quiet) here:


  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. One Dead, Three Wounded After Sunday Mall Shootout Read More

  2. Rick Perry Didn't Know Trump Wants to Gut His New Department Read More

  3. With Fiber Stalled, Google Isn't Really Talking With the City Right Now Read More

  4. Boy Stabbed at Southside High School Read More

  5. How Texas’ Overburdened Foster Care System has Produced a Generation ofLost Adults Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...