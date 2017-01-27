San Antonio Cop Suspended for Poop Prank — Again

-
Matthew Luckhurst, a five-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department, was accused of trying to feed a homeless person a piece of poop last year
San Antonio police officer Matthew Luckhurst apparently thinks poop jokes are really funny.
Some of you might remember Luckhurst as the officer the San Antonio Police Department announced it would fire last year after it was revealed he tried to feed an actual shit sandwich
to a homeless person downtown. Now, according to newly-released city suspension records first reported by the Express-News
, SAPD filed for another so-called "indefinite suspension" against Luckhurst in November after another feces-related prank. (He's reportedly appealing both suspensions.)
Here's what Luckhurst thought was so funny: Last summer, while pulling night shift on SAPD's bike patrol unit, another dude at the station, identified in suspension records as officer Steve Albart, decided to take a dump in the women's locker room. So Luckhurst followed, "defecated on top of the previously deposited excrement," and "intentionally" didn't flush, according to his suspension order. Luckhurst and the other officer then "obtained a brown substance the consistency of tapioca" and spread it on the toilet seat. Why? Because "a female officer requested the women's restroom be kept clean."
Juvenile, broey and gross, to be sure, but the prank pales in comparison to the Luckhurst's last poop joke. As we reported last year
, SAPD Chief William McManus signed an indefinite suspension order against Luckhurst accusing him of bragging to fellow officers that, while out on patrol downtown, he'd "picked up some feces, placed it in a slice of bread, and put it in a Styrofoam container" next to an unknown homeless man in the hopes that he would eat it. McManus called Luckhurst's actions "a betrayal of every value we have in our community."
Like his poop sandwich prank, suspensions records say Luckhurst "bragged" about crapping in, and then pretending to crap all over, the women's restroom at his station. According to records, Albart, the other officer involved in the fake-shit-smear incident, was given a 30 day suspension.