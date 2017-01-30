Email
Monday, January 30, 2017

Construction Starts on Downtown's Intersection From Hell

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 11:50 AM

click to enlarge CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • City of San Antonio
Five roads and a bunch of offshoot side streets, all converging at one major intersection downtown. What could possibly go wrong?

Anyone who frequently visits the San Antonio Central Library (downtown's rouge, postmodern gem designed by famed Mexican architect Ricardo Legorreta) is familiar with the cluster where Main, San Pedro and Navarro cross. But starting today, San Pedro will be closed between Main and Quincy so work can begin on a total remake one of downtown's most harrowing intersections.

According to the city, the rebuild will include a roundabout to streamline traffic through the intersection, along with shared-use paths and better lighting. The project, paid for with about $6 million in 2012-2017 city bond money, is supposed to make the heavily-trafficked area safer for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists. The city says the intersection will also host a new public art component that's yet to be announced.

The bad news? Street closures around the intersection will last until at least October, when the city says the project should be completed. For more, see the city's project update here.

