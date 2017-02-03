Spurs Stomp 76ers as Rodeo Road Trip Looms

With big men LaMarcus Aldridge, Pau Gasol, Joel Embiid, and Nerlens Noel all watching from the sidelines due to injuries, Thursday night’s matchup between the Spurs and 76ers showcased each team’s respective depth at the frontcourt. Coach Gregg Popovich inserted newcomers Davis Bertans and Dewayne Dedmon into the starting lineup for the Spurs, who each responded with double figures in San Antonio’s 102-86 win.
Closed it out. #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/qmv2wJFgdq— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 3, 2017
The victory marked Popovich’s 1,127th win with the Spurs, tying the NBA record for most coaching wins with a single franchise. Popovich will have an opportunity to overtake Utah Jazz icon Jerry Sloan for sole possession of the record on Saturday night in San Antonio, when the Spurs host the Denver Nuggets, before embarking on the 14th edition of the rodeo rode trip.
He also dunks. pic.twitter.com/JVgRNAckv0— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 3, 2017
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.