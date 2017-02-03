Spurs Stomp 76ers as Rodeo Road Trip Looms

With big men LaMarcus Aldridge, Pau Gasol, Joel Embiid, and

Nerlens Noel all watching from the sidelines due to injuries, Thursday night’s

matchup between the Spurs and 76ers showcased each team’s respective depth at

the frontcourt. Coach Gregg Popovich inserted newcomers Davis Bertans and

Dewayne Dedmon into the starting lineup for the Spurs, who each responded with

double figures in San Antonio’s 102-86 win.





“I think I’m getting more comfortable and other players are

getting more comfortable with me on the court,” Bertans told reporters after

the game. “They’re finding me in some really good spots for good offensive

opportunities. Everybody’s doing a great job and that helps me a lot.”





He also dunks. pic.twitter.com/JVgRNAckv0 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 3, 2017

The victory marked Popovich’s 1,127

win with

the Spurs, tying the NBA record for most coaching wins with a single franchise.

Popovich will have an opportunity to overtake Utah Jazz icon Jerry Sloan for

sole possession of the record on Saturday night in San Antonio, when the Spurs

host the Denver Nuggets, before embarking on the 14

edition of the

rodeo rode trip.





The Spurs’ February journey tips off on Monday night in

Memphis against Marc Gasol and the Grizzlies, followed by a rematch against the

76ers in Philly. After a showdown in Detroit with former Spurs Aron Baynes and

Boban Marjanovic, San Antonio faces a back-to-back versus the Knicks and the

Pacers. A stop in Orlando precedes a trek out West where the Spurs will battle

the Lakers and Clippers in Los Angeles.





In previous campaigns, the annual basketball expedition has served

as a chemistry-building gauntlet for Popovich and his squad. San Antonio’s only

losing record on a rodeo road trip came in 2015, during the franchise’s fifth

title defending season. A glance at the schedule suggests the Spurs are poised

for a streak, despite nagging injuries to key personnel.