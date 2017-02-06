Four Frats Suspended for Hosting Party Where Texas State Student Died

click image
-
Jordin Taylor, Facbook.com
An investigation into the death of a 20-year-old Texas State student at an October party has resulted in four fraternities placed on suspension for hazing, serving alcohol to underage students, and lying to law enforcement.
Documents first obtained by the San Antonio Express-News
from Texas State officials show that many of the 3,000 people attending the October 28 "Monster Mash" party on the banks of the Guadalupe River were "intoxicated to the point of being unconscious as they laid on the ground or being intoxicated to the point of throwing up." Vomit covered the bathrooms of the rented event space, Cool River Ranch, the next morning.
And despite members of the fraternity swearing they didn't provide underage students with alcohol (and that it wasn't their party in the first place), the university's investigation ultimately proved otherwise.
This investigation was sparked by the death of Jordin Taylor, a Texas State freshman, whose body was found under a bus the morning after the party — it appeared she was hit by the bus and dragged 500 feet before coming to a stop.
Three of the four fraternity hosts — Delta Tau Delta, Kappa Alpha, and Pi Kappa Alpha Order — have been suspended by the university from two to five years. Alpha Tau Omega, however, has been permanently closed by its national chapter.