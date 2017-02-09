A Few People Are Protesting Planned Parenthood This Saturday

click image
These are definitely the guys who know the most about abortion.
This weekend, more than a hundred groups of abortion opponents will protest in front of their local Planned Parenthood clinics — an effort organized by a private organization called Protest PP. In San Antonio, that means an estimated 23 people will hoist signs outside of the city's Northwest Planned Parenthood. (Meanwhile, more than 400 San Antonians have said they'll attend a pro-Planned Parenthood rally happening the same time
that starts on the West Side.)
According to the anti-PP rally organizer, the protest has little to do with politics — or even Planned Parenthood.
"It's a moral thing for me," said Daryl Rodriguez, pastor at Love of Truth Ministries, the church putting on the protest. "Even if the government defunds Planned Parenthood, I'll keep protesting. We shouldn't have to pay for any clinics that fund killing babies."
Rodriguez is talking about the Medicaid funds that currently support the health care provider (funds that are explicitly prohibited from covering abortion procedures). In Texas, and nationally, lawmakers are fighting
to pull these taxpayer dollars from Planned Parenthood — a move that would block 13,000 of Texas' low-income women from accessing any Planned Parenthood services.
What's more, Rodriguez adds, Planned Parenthood doesn't provide "impressive health care" anyway. He also said he's never been inside a Planned Parenthood (but has protested outside them many times).
"Low-income health care already exists for women in Texas without Planned Parenthood," he claimed, citing an anti-abortion blog.
The state's health program for low-income women has yet to share information to back this up. But if history proves anything, Texas women will likely suffer — regardless of whether or not they need an abortion. When the state defunded Planned Parenthood in 2011, the number of requests for long-acting reversible contraceptive methods, like IUDs, plummeted
in counties that once had Planned Parenthood clinics, while the number of childbirths skyrocketed among women who previously used these contraceptive methods. Some women even tried to dangerously end their pregnancy
on their own.
But to Rodriguez, who says "all lives are created equal," perhaps that's just the price to pay.