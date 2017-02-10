Email
Friday, February 10, 2017

How Worried Should We Be About Rumors of ICE "Raids"?

Posted By on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 12:56 PM

Rumors of looming immigration raids have spread quickly across Texas
since President Donald Trump took office. While the fear is far from unjustified — Trump's campaign was largely built on his promise to deport immigrants as soon as possible — the unverified threat of sweeping raids from swarms of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents has some immigration policy experts concerned.

"We need to be careful we aren't creating fear that will further push our undocumented communities into the shadows," said Amy Fischer, policy director at RAICES, a San Antonio nonprofit that provides legal assistance and other help to refugees.

Last week, an Austin-based immigrant advocacy group released a bulletin alleging that ICE may have deployed four teams of officers in Travis County, sparking immediate alarm. It's a claim, however, that has yet to be verified. And on Thursday, more reports came from Austin that at least one man had been arrested and detained by ICE agents, causing alarm in immigrant advocacy circles. But according to RAICES Director Jonathan Ryan, this kind of detention (what he called a "targeted enforcement action") shouldn't necessarily cause widespread and unnecessary alarm.

"This happens all the time," Ryan wrote in an email to the Current. "People are just paying more attention and there is a ton more fear right now." Fischer stressed this is no time for speculative alarm — something that's become a social media mainstay.

On Friday morning, for example, Austin City Councilman Gregorio Casar shared the following message on his public Facebook page: "The community needs to know that we have confirmed a large amount of Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions in Austin." He further wrote, "I believe ICE is out in public arresting people in order to retaliate against our community for standing up for our values against people like Abbott and Trump."

None of this vague, ominous information has been confirmed — aside from the fact that it came from an elected official. Fischer meanwhile says it's extremely important right now that undocumented communities (and their allies) focus their energy on understanding their rights for when — or if — an ICE raid occurs, instead of clinging to unverified claims or rumors of looming "raids."

"We don't want people to live their lives in fear," she said. "That's exactly what Trump wants."

