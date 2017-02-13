Police Officers in Standoff With Armed Man in West Side Apartment

San Antonio police officers are in a standoff with a man who barricaded himself in a West Side apartment after entering and choking the female tenant early this morning.A woman visiting the tenant woke to see the man strangling her friend around 4 a.m. Monday — and promptly ran out of the unit to call the police. After arriving to the South Zarzamora St. apartment complex, Gardens at San Juan Square, SAPD unsuccessfully tried to draw the suspect and his female hostage outside. The tenant, however, escaped uninjured through the front entrance when the man briefly stepped out a back door. SAPD believe the armed suspect is the woman's former or current boyfriend.Now, according to SAPD updates, officers are using a megaphone to call the man out of the building. We'll update this story as we learn more.