UTSA President Ricardo Romo Put on Leave for Unknown Allegations

The University of Texas at San Antonio placed its longest-serving president, Ricardo Romo, on immediate administrative leave Tuesday afternoon.According to a statement released by University of Texas System Chancellor William McRaven, the decision was prompted by "allegations related to [Romo's] conduct." McRaven provided no other details on these allegations.Romo, who became UTSA's first Hispanic president in 1999, announced his retirement last September — and had been planning to leave office this August.According to McRaven, Romo has been temporarily replaced by Pedro Reyes, a UT Austin professor who currently serves as "special assistant" to the chancellor. In the meantime, UTSA will search for a new, permanent president to fill Romo's office by September 1.We'll update this story if and when we learn more about the allegations against Romo.