Feds Claim SAISD Trustee Ran 7-Year Bribery Scheme

click image
A longtime San Antonio Independent School District trustee has been arrested on federal bribery charges.
According to her indictment, Olga Hernandez allegedly accepted bribes in the form of cash, jewelry, and travel costs — over a seven-year period— in exchange for her influence on SAISD Board of Trustees. It specifically alleges that Hernandez worked with local insurance brokers and consultants "to defraud SAISD and taxpayers in securing health insurance services contracts for school."
Hernandez was named by Samuel Mullen, an insurance broker and co-conspirator in the allegations, who pleaded guilty in November
to bribing a consultant for inside information to help advance insurance contracts. Asked about Mullen's accusations, Hernandez' lawyer Alan Brown told the Express-News
that he was “an alcoholic and a liar.”
Hernandez represents SAISD District 6 on the board, a North Side region that includes both Edison and Jefferson High Schools. She was scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday afternoon.