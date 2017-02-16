Whoopi Goldberg asks San Antonians to Support Local Restaurant She Doesn't Know the Name Of

click image Screenshot, Facebook, The View

The food was tasty, and the service was attentive. However, the owner is "mexican" We will not return "America First"

When Di Frabo owner Fernando Franco came across a racist note left on a receipt by a customer, he probably didn't expect to be a topic of discussion on the daytime talkshowOn Wednesday's episode, Whoopi Goldberg expressed her disgust with the note, which said:"May I just point out, and then I'm going to shut up," Goldberg says, "San Antonio, Texas, was Mexico first," before briefly discussing how and when the U.S. acquired the state.The shows' hosts go on to talk about approaches some restaurants are taking to show their support for immigrant workers before Goldberg asks San Antonians to support the local restaurant. However, when co-host Joy Behar asks for the name of the restaurant, Goldberg draws a blank. "They didn't write it in," she says, "they never want us to say the name of anything." Apparentlywriters didn't think that was an important detail.By the end of the episode, the hosts learn (and spell out) the restaurant's name and Goldberg, again, asks for San Antonians to show their support."Please go and support them," she says. "We're better than that."