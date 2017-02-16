Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Whoopi Goldberg asks San Antonians to Support Local Restaurant She Doesn't Know the Name Of

Posted By on Thu, Feb 16, 2017 at 1:51 PM

click image SCREENSHOT, FACEBOOK, THE VIEW
  • Screenshot, Facebook, The View
When Di Frabo owner Fernando Franco came across a racist note left on a receipt by a customer, he probably didn't expect to be a topic of discussion on the daytime talkshow The View.

On Wednesday's episode, Whoopi Goldberg expressed her disgust with the note, which said:
The food was tasty, and the service was attentive. However, the owner is "mexican" We will not return "America First"
"May I just point out, and then I'm going to shut up," Goldberg says, "San Antonio, Texas, was Mexico first," before briefly discussing how and when the U.S. acquired the state.

The shows' hosts go on to talk about approaches some restaurants are taking to show their support for immigrant workers before Goldberg asks San Antonians to support the local restaurant. However, when co-host Joy Behar asks for the name of the restaurant, Goldberg draws a blank. "They didn't write it in," she says, "they never want us to say the name of anything." Apparently The View's writers didn't think that was an important detail.

By the end of the episode, the hosts learn (and spell out) the restaurant's name and Goldberg, again, asks for San Antonians to show their support.

"Please go and support them," she says. "We're better than that."


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Senator Shatters Table Trying to Silence Woman Testifying Against Anti-Abortion Bill Read More

  2. FBI Raids Sen. Carlos Uresti's Downtown Law Office, Won't Say Why Read More

  3. The Robbery Turned Mail Heist That Triggered a Manhunt at North Star Mall Read More

  4. SAPD Will Fire You For Having Sex On-Duty. Here's What They Won't Fire You For Doing Read More

  5. 4 Gun Scares at 4 Different San Antonio Malls in Less Than a Month Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...