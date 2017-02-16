Young Constellation Dots All-Star Weekend for the Spurs

click to enlarge Josh Huskin

Simmons joins top NBA draft picks this weekend



All-Star Weekend tips off on Friday night in New Orleans

with Spurs swingman Jonathon Simmons bringing the juice to the Rising Stars

Challenge. Simmons joins top NBA draft picks Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo

Russell as part of Team USA, which faces a collection of international players

led by Latvian sensation Kristaps Porzingis.





After going undrafted, Simmons famously paid $150 for a

tryout with San Antonio’s D-League affiliate, which ultimately led to his shot

with the Spurs, so watching him rub elbows with former NCAA stalwarts like

Jahlil Okafor and Frank Kaminsky is uplifting. His high-octane game and ability

to finish at the rim are perfectly suited for Simmons to excel in this type of exhibition

that features first-and-second year players.





Tune in to @NBATV this Saturday at 1:30 to watch @CoryJay34 in the NBA D-League All-Star Game! ⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/4duparHyK4 — Austin Spurs (@austin_spurs) February 15, 2017

Like Simmons before him, Austin Spurs Forward Cory Jefferson

hopes to ascend to the NBA via the developmental league. The Killeen native was

selected by San Antonio with the last pick of the 2014 draft, and promptly

traded to the Brooklyn Nets. After stints with the Suns and Cavaliers,

Jefferson joined the Spurs in Austin, who he will represent at the D-League All-Star

Game in the Superdome on Saturday.





With his second consecutive All-Star Game appearance Kawhi

Leonard has undisputedly become the face of the franchise, as predicted by

Gregg Popovich back in 2012. Already a Finals MVP and two-time Defensive Player

of the Year, Kawhi has elevated his game to new heights, inserting his name

into the league MVP conversation.





If the East wants a shot at an All-Star victory, they'll have to get past... The Klaw! ✋️ #NBAAllStar #KawhiLeonard pic.twitter.com/h8XYhw9pEw — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 15, 2017

Earlier this week, teammate LaMarcus Aldridge lamented that

Leonard was the only Spur selected for Sunday’s All-Star Game despite San

Antonio’s impressive record.





“I’m older, so I’m not going to come home and be mad or

anything,” Aldridge told The Vertical . “But I do think that it was wrong for

Golden State to have four [All-Stars] and we’re a few games behind and only

have one. It is what it is. I’m in this position and I’m going to enjoy my

break and just come back fresh.”





While Coach Pop would more than likely rather see Leonard also get

some rest than risk injury in an essentially meaningless exhibition game, the

league’s mid-season classic offers casual viewers the opportunity to witness

what those in San Antonio have known for some time. Additional All-Star nods are no doubt in Leonard’s future as he enters his basketball

prime.



