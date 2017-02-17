Email
Friday, February 17, 2017

Helotes Commander Charged With Participating in Largest Corruption Scandal in Navy History

Posted By on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 3:20 PM

click image WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Wikimedia Commons
A U.S. Navy commander was arrested at his Helotes home Thursday on federal charges of "knowingly or intentionally" joining the largest corruption scandal in U.S. Navy history.

Lt. Cmdr Mario Herrera allegedly accepted bribes — in the form of travel, prostitutes, expensive meals, and various other gifts — from Thailand foreign defense contractor Leonard Glenn Francis over a five-year period, in exchange for re-routing U.S. ships to benefit Francis' business (ultimately costing the Navy an extra $3.6 million). Francis' company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia, provided fuel and tugboats to military ships.

The feds also charged Herrera with sharing classified U.S. Navy information with Francis, who is currently serving 25 years in federal prison.

Herrera joins 17 other individuals charged for their involvement in Francis' scheme — the majority of which are former military. Herrera now awaits a hearing in San Diego, where the charges originated.

