Monday, February 20, 2017

Officials Confirm Tornado Touchdown Overnight in Northeast San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Feb 20, 2017 at 10:27 AM

click image @ISABELLA_BEE VIA TWITTER
  • @isabella_bee via Twitter
A powerful mix of thunder, lightning, strong winds, hail, heavy downpour — and at least one small tornado — left its mark on San Antonio's northeast side late Sunday evening and early Monday.

More than 100 homes have been damaged (some, it appears, irreparably) across the city, particularly in the Alamo Heights and Stone Oak areas. Battered power lines have left some 44,000 without electricity, according to CPS Energy. The lightning also sparked a fire at Woodridge Elementary School, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The National Weather Service this morning confirmed at least one tornado touched down Sunday evening — whipping through where Highway 281 meets the Quarry Market and heading North East. Officials haven't yet rated the severity of the tornado.

The American Red Cross is working to relocate the dozens of displaced families left homeless after the storm blew tress through their homes or tore of their roofs.  Despite leaving substantial structural damage in its wake, the storm didn't seriously injure any people.

According to SAFD spokesman Woody Woodward, only five San Antonians reported minor injures from the storm. "Which," as Woodward told the Express-News, "is amazing."

