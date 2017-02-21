Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Mayor Declares State of Disaster After 4 Tornadoes Hit San Antonio

Posted By on Tue, Feb 21, 2017 at 6:45 AM

click to enlarge Homes on Linda Drive sustained major damage during the storm - ALEX ZIELINSKI
  • Alex Zielinski
  • Homes on Linda Drive sustained major damage during the storm
On Monday night, Mayor Ivy Taylor issued a disaster declaration for the City of San Antonio, the first step in getting state and federal help for the hundreds of residents whose homes were ravaged by a Sunday night storm that brought no less than four tornadoes to the area.

“I spent several hours today surveying the damage in different neighborhoods near the Quarry and was amazed to see roofs ripped off homes only to be found mangled in branches several doors down and 50-year old trees uprooted and toppled on tops of cars,” Taylor said in a prepared statement. “Based on what I saw, I’ve issued a declaration of disaster as a first step in potentially securing state and federal resources.”

As of Monday night, city officials said that more than 100 homes sustained serious damage from two tornadoes that hit near Alamo Quarry and just slightly northeast, near Thousand Oaks and Nacogdoches. The National Weather Service rated both of those twisters EF-1, with winds up to 105 mph. Two other tornadoes that touched down in the Glen Heights and Schoenthal Ranch areas were rated EF-0 with winds around 80 mph.
By Tuesday morning, thousands of CPS Energy customers were still without power and dozens of roads were still closed due to flooding. Check the CPS outage map and COSA website for up-to-date information on outages and road closings.

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Senator Shatters Table Trying to Silence Woman Testifying Against Anti-Abortion Bill Read More

  2. Richard Linklater Directs Ad Targeting Texas' Anti-Trans "Bathroom Bill" Read More

  3. Tornado Leaves 4-Mile Path of Wreckage Near Alamo Quarry Read More

  4. Officials Confirm Tornado Touchdown Overnight in Northeast San Antonio Read More

  5. Texas Republicans Struggle to Explain Their Own Anti-Abortion Bills Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...