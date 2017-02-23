Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Woman Convicted of Child Pornography Claimed to Have Multiple Personalities

Posted By on Thu, Feb 23, 2017 at 11:49 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com
A 23-year-old woman was sentenced to 27 years in prison for child pornography Wednesday, despite her lawyer claiming she may suffer from serious mental health disorder.

Ashleigh Nicole Browning Welsh and her husband William Richard Welsh, 27, were both handed matching sentences by U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez for repeatedly sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl, recording it, and then distributing it through the messenger app Kik. To prove their videos' authenticity to viewers, the couple wrote identifying information on the girl's stomach. This — along with the couple's obvious tattoos — helped a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent track the duo down in December 2015. Their videos had been filmed in Stockdale, a small town southeast of San Antonio.

Ashleigh Welsh's lawyer, Tom Clarke, believed she deserves a much shorter sentence than her spouse, claiming she appears to suffer from schizophrenia or have some kind of multiple personality disorder — more commonly called dissociative identity disorder. Ashleigh herself had been abused since she was 12 or 13, Clarke said, and had been using LSD and marijuana. She had told Clarke a personality named "Jason" committed the sexual abuse.

But according to U.S. Attorney Tracey Thompson, a prison mental health evaluation found Ashleigh's claims to be fabricated, and cleared her to appear in court. There is no detailed information on the results of this exam, but it's clear in his sentencing that Judge Rodriguez saw both convicted criminals as equal.

“I think there’s a lot of issues with her,” Clarke told the Express-News after the Wednesday trial. “I thought the court might take that into account and give her the 15-year minimum, not the same [sentence] as his. It is what it is.”

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Senator Shatters Table Trying to Silence Woman Testifying Against Anti-Abortion Bill Read More

  2. Car Loaded With Ammo Catches Fire, Explodes on South Side Read More

  3. Bexar County Sees Record STD and HIV Rates Read More

  4. Sid Miller Wants to Unleash a "Hog Apocalypse" Read More

  5. Richard Linklater Directs Ad Targeting Texas' Anti-Trans "Bathroom Bill" Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...