Thieves Use Forklift to Steal ATM, Again

The case of the missing ATM, part 2.

It's been two days since a pair of thieves used a forklift to drop a Huebner Oaks ATM into their truck and drive off into the night.On Friday morning, San Antonio police stumbled upon an nearly identical —and equally unusual — scene at a Windcrest credit union. Like the Wednesday heist, the forklift (stolen from a nearby construction site) was left still running, a video caught the two suspects using a truck to haul the ATM off, and the crime took place around 4 a.m.This time, however, the ATM didn't get too far.It appeared the Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union machine had slid off the back of the truck bed and landed on an access road near Interstate 35 and Walzem Road.Police have yet to confirm if these two crimes are related — or if they simply mark a rising a trend in forklift thievery.