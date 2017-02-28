Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Man Charged with Murdering Woman, Let Friend Have Sex With Body Before Burning it Beyond Recognition

Posted By on Tue, Feb 28, 2017 at 9:33 AM

click to enlarge Javier Hernandez, 29. - BEXAR COUNTY
  • Bexar County
  • Javier Hernandez, 29.
A man has been charged with first-degree murder for killing an unidentified woman, allowing a friend to have sex with her body, and then burning her body beyond recognition.

Javier Hernandez, 29, was arrested Monday morning, a month after San Antonio Police officers found the woman's burnt body in a South Side garage. The only identifiable mark on her mostly-burned body was a back tattoo that SAPD shared with the public, hoping to get an ID. But the woman — who, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Express-News, worked as a prostitute — has yet to be identified.

The affidavit, penned by an unnamed witness, said Hernandez was full of adrenaline after allegedly committing the crime. If convicted, he could face up to 99 years behind bars.

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Lawmakers Advance Bill That Would Allow Doctors to Lie to Pregnant Women Read More

  2. Did Texas Deliberately Pass a Racist Law? Under Trump, the Feds No Longer Care Read More

  3. Local Islamophobic Group Fires Leader for Being Too Islamophobic Read More

  4. Texas Senator Shatters Table Trying to Silence Woman Testifying Against Anti-Abortion Bill Read More

  5. SAISD Trustee Arrested in Bribery Scheme Steps Down Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...