Man Charged with Murdering Woman, Let Friend Have Sex With Body Before Burning it Beyond Recognition

A man has been charged with first-degree murder for killing an unidentified woman, allowing a friend to have sex with her body, and then burning her body beyond recognition.Javier Hernandez, 29, was arrested Monday morning, a month after San Antonio Police officers found the woman's burnt body in a South Side garage. The only identifiable mark on her mostly-burned body was a back tattoo that SAPD shared with the public, hoping to get an ID. But the woman — who, according to an arrest affidavit obtained, worked as a prostitute — has yet to be identified.The affidavit, penned by an unnamed witness, said Hernandez was full of adrenaline after allegedly committing the crime. If convicted, he could face up to 99 years behind bars.