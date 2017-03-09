Defense Lawyers Claim Nico LaHood Threatened to "Destroy" Them

click to enlarge
An "enraged" Nico LaHood threatened to "destroy" defense attorneys who secured a mistrial in a murder case the Bexar County DA personally helped prosecute, according to a recent court filing.
On Tuesday, lawyers Mark Stevens, Joe D. Gonzales and Christian Henricksen filed a motion to dismiss charges against Miguel Martinez, 29, who stands accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Laura Carter in January 2015. As first reported by the Express-News
, LaHood personally helped try the case alongside assistant DA Jason Goss, citing "the sheer callousness and cold-bloodedness of the defendant’s actions." The case ended in a mistrial last month after one day of testimony.
That's because, according to Tuesday's motion, the DA's office disclosed that "an unnamed person in the District Attorney’s Office" had a "sexual relationship" with one of the witnesses in the case. The lawyers, who are now trying to dismiss the charges against Martinez, claim that during an in-chambers meeting with a judge over the matter, LaHood threatened to "destroy" them and "shut down" their law practice if they pursued a mistrial on those grounds.
"Mr. LaHood became enraged and directly threatened Mr. Gonzales and Mr. Henricksen," the motion claims. "Looking first at one then the other, the District Attorney said that he would ‘destroy’ and ‘shut down’ their practices and would make sure they never got hired on another case again in Bexar County."
LaHood meanwhile says he "passionately" disagrees with the allegations in the filing, telling KSAT on Wednesday
, "I can't speak for their heart, all I know is what the facts are and the truth, and I stand by the truth."