Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 9, 2017

Texas Congressman Files "World's Greatest Healthcare Plan"

Posted By on Thu, Mar 9, 2017 at 10:15 AM

click image Rep. Pete Sessions - YOUTUBE VIA PETE SESSIONS
  • YouTube via Pete Sessions
  • Rep. Pete Sessions
By now, a handful of Republican members of Congress have submitted their own Obamacare replacement bills to Congress. While Speaker Paul Ryan has said the official replacement, currently dubbed the "American Health Care Act," will largely resemble the bill penned by former representative Tom Price (now Secretary of Health and Human Services), U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions from Dallas may disagree.

Sessions submitted his bill titled "The World’s Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017" just days before Ryan said he'd go with the Price's plan — one that, to some conservatives' irritation, neither repeals nor replaces the most substantive parts of Obama's health plan.

Sessions' bill, despite being the "best," is pretty similar to the Price's legislation in that it cuts mandates and adds tax incentives (it also looks oddly similar to Sessions' "World's Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2016.")

"It's what I truly believe is the world's greatest health care plan," Sessions says in a campaign video. His bill doesn't offer any data or research on other global health care plans to prove how it will truly live up to its name.

While GOP leaders mold Price's bill into a final draft, it's likely they'll pull wording from similar legislation floated by Congress — maybe even Sessions'. Let's hope it's not the name.

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Lawmakers Advance Bill That Would Allow Doctors to Lie to Pregnant Women Read More

  2. Texas "Bathroom Bill" Endangers Trans People, Protects No One Read More

  3. City Will Pay Uber, Lyft Drivers to Take a Criminal Background Check Read More

  4. Texas Lawmakers Advance Anti-Trans Bill After Trans Kids Urge Them Not To Read More

  5. Racist Fliers Appear on Texas State Campus — For the Fourth Time in Past Three Months Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...