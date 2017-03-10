Email
Friday, March 10, 2017

Seguin Officials Still Searching for Woman Gone Missing in Flood

Posted By on Fri, Mar 10, 2017 at 2:40 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SHUTTERFLY
  • Photo via Shutterfly

Emergency officials are still searching for a woman who was swept away by floodwaters in Guadalupe County early Friday morning.

According to mySA officials say the woman and her husband received a phone call around 1 a.m. from a friend who was stranded on I-10 and was asking for help. The couple's car was picked up by floodwaters at Santa Clara Creek, separating them from their car.

At around 5 a.m., the man was found in a tree by the Texas Department of Transportation and was taken to a hospital in Seguin. However, officials are still looking for the missing woman.

Guadalupe County asks that drivers stay away from the I-10/FM 465 area while they continue the search.

screen_shot_2017-03-10_at_2.29.48_pm.png

