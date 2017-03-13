American Ninja Warrior Filming Brings Street Closures to Downtown

click image
The sports entertainment show American Ninja Warrior will set up shop in San Antonio and film a two-hour episode for NBC next week, meaning street closures are to be expected and traffic downtown could get a little hairy.
The show plans to film in front of the Bexar County Courthouse on Dolorosa Street March 20-29 with closures between Dolorosa (from N. Flores to S. St. Mary's) and Main Plaza Ave. (from Dolorosa to Villita).
San Antonians looking to get in on the action can still apply to work as a production assistant
and folks hoping to get a spot in the audience can join the wait list here
.
