Monday, March 13, 2017

American Ninja Warrior Filming Brings Street Closures to Downtown

Posted By on Mon, Mar 13, 2017 at 8:29 AM

click image SCREENSHOT, NBC.COM
  • Screenshot, NBC.com
The sports entertainment show American Ninja Warrior will set up shop in San Antonio and film a two-hour episode for NBC next week, meaning street closures are to be expected and traffic downtown could get a little hairy.

The show plans to film in front of the Bexar County Courthouse on Dolorosa Street March 20-29 with closures between Dolorosa (from N. Flores to S. St. Mary's) and Main Plaza Ave. (from Dolorosa to Villita). 

San Antonians looking to get in on the action can still apply to work as a production assistant and folks hoping to get a spot in the audience can join the wait list here.

click to enlarge anw_detour_map_2-23-17.jpg

