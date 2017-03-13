San Antonio Morning Show Host Called Out on 'Last Week Tonight'

click to enlarge Screenshot, Youtube

What do Vladimir Putin, President of Brazil Michel Temer and San Antonio's Daytime at Nine co-host Esteban Solis all have in common? They clearly don't understand what International Women's Day is about, as pointed out byhost John Oliver.Put on blast during last night's episode, Oliver called out the local Fox News morning host for the show's International Women's Day coverage, which started with Solis acknowledging the day, saying "It's International Women's Day, so hey ladies, don't worry, it's your day, you can do whatever you want."Solis uses that last line to transition to "Workout Wednesday," saying "And speaking of doing whatever you want...it's time to get that bikini body ready just in time for summer."Still, he manages to dig an even deeper hole later in the segment, saying co-host Kimberly Crawford was stuck in traffic, "but it's ok today," he continues, "it's International Women's Day, so she can do that." Apparently, International Women's Day works the same way as hall pass in Solis' mind.Solis' said the Day Without a Woman strike was a "good thing because, when it comes down to it, that's where we all come from." In Oliver's words, that's a "pretty limited understanding of human reproduction."Before he signed off on his roast of the Daytime co-host, Oliver added that "the stuck-in-traffic Kimberly probably does most of the heavy lifting on that show.""Kimberly," he went on. "I don't know who you are or what you do...But first thing tomorrow you need to go to the office and you need to ask for a fucking raise."