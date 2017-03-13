Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 13, 2017

SiriusXM Radio Host Jokes About 'BBQ for Everyone' While Discussing Panhandle Wildfires

Posted By on Mon, Mar 13, 2017 at 12:05 PM

click image FACEBOOK, THE HIGHWAY
  • Facebook, The Highway
Wildfire jokes are never funny. But apparently no one told SiriusXM Radio host Ashley Till that.

During a Thursday weather report on wildfires in the Texas Panhandle, Till, host of SiriusXM country station The Highway, joked that the fires meant "BBQ for everyone."

The wildfires, which have been declared a disaster by Gov. Greg Abbott in six counties near Amarillo — Gray, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree, Roberts and Wheeler — have burned an estimated 500,000 acres, according to Amarillo Globe-News. Abbott also asked the USDA for emergency loans "to help eligible farmers and ranchers rebuild and recover from losses sustained by the wildfires," according to a news release from the governor's office.

As expected, listeners took to social media to express their outrage with the show's host. Here's just a taste of what people are saying.
screen_shot_2017-03-13_at_11.34.16_am.png
screen_shot_2017-03-13_at_11.33.51_am.png
screen_shot_2017-03-13_at_11.34.42_am.png

Till took her personal blog to apologize for the comment, saying: 
And from the bottom of my heart I am sorry.  Trust me, I have spent the past 24 hrs crying and feeling sick to my stomach because of the entire situation.  Just because you don’t see a post of my face on social media doesn’t mean I’m hiding or “proud” of my comments.  I’m not.
Till also pointed the finger at Facebook and Twitter in her apology, saying, "It also doesn’t help that social media can make you seem like a person who doesn’t care for human life when you do."

You can read her full apology here.

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. American Ninja Warrior Filming Brings Street Closures to Downtown Read More

  2. Texas Senator Shatters Table Trying to Silence Woman Testifying Against Anti-Abortion Bill Read More

  3. Texas Lawmakers Advance Bill That Would Allow Doctors to Lie to Pregnant Women Read More

  4. Federal Court Says San Antonio Congressional Districts Were Illegally Drawn to Suppress Minority Votes Read More

  5. Racist Fliers Appear on Texas State Campus — For the Fourth Time in Past Three Months Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...