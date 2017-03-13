SiriusXM Radio Host Jokes About 'BBQ for Everyone' While Discussing Panhandle Wildfires

click image
Wildfire jokes are never funny. But apparently no one told SiriusXM Radio host Ashley Till that.
During a Thursday weather report on wildfires in the Texas Panhandle, Till, host of SiriusXM country station The Highway, joked that the fires meant "BBQ for everyone."
The wildfires, which have been declared a disaster by Gov. Greg Abbott in six counties near Amarillo — Gray, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree, Roberts and Wheeler — have burned an estimated 500,000 acres, according to Amarillo Globe-News
. Abbott also asked the USDA for emergency loans "to help eligible farmers and ranchers rebuild and recover from losses sustained by the wildfires," according to a news release from the governor's office.
As expected, listeners took to social media to express their outrage with the show's host. Here's just a taste of what people are saying.
Till took her personal blog to apologize for the comment, saying:
And from the bottom of my heart I am sorry. Trust me, I have spent the past 24 hrs crying and feeling sick to my stomach because of the entire situation. Just because you don’t see a post of my face on social media doesn’t mean I’m hiding or “proud” of my comments. I’m not.
Till also pointed the finger at Facebook and Twitter in her apology, saying, "It also doesn’t help that social media can make you seem like a person who doesn’t care for human life when you do."
You can read her full apology here
.