Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Bill Would Make It a Misdemeanor to Chain Your Dog in Texas

Posted By on Wed, Mar 15, 2017 at 3:28 PM

PHOTO VIA WIKIPEDIA


State Rep. Sarah Davis filed a bill Tuesday that would allow for pet owners to be charged with misdemeanor in Texas for chaining up a dog.


House Bill 1156 would prohibit a person from chaining their dog outside with a restraint that has a weight or is shorter than five times the length of the dog. Under the bill, a dog could be restrained to a stationary object only if the dog has access to water and shade, is in a dry area, and if the restraints don't cause any harm to the animal.


According to the Austin American-Statesman, the bill was heard before the House Public Health Committee this week, where Davis told colleagues that the law would still allow for owners to receive multiple warnings before facing any repercussions.


The bill also includes a few exceptions, such as camping and recreational sites that require dogs to be tethered. If it passes through the Legislature and gains the governor's signature, the bill could go into effect as early as September 1 of this year.


