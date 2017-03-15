Email
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Guard at San Antonio Detention Center Admits to Sexually Abusing Inmate

Posted By on Wed, Mar 15, 2017 at 1:30 PM

click to enlarge GEO GROUP
  • GEO Group
A guard at a San Antonio private detention center pled guilty Tuesday to sexually abusing an inmate — and now faces up to 15 years in federal prison.

According to testimony from her victim and other detainees, Barbara Jean Goodwin — a guard at the Central Texas Detention Facility — forcibly performed oral sex on a male inmate over 30 times over a six-month period. Only after reporting her abuse through a hotline set up under the federal Prisoner Rape Elimination Act (and a separate rape crisis hotline), did the feds get involved, according to documents obtained by the Express-News.

While the detention facility she worked at is a federal holding pen, both for undocumented immigrants and federal prisoners, Goodwin was employed by a private prison contractor called GEO Group.

Goodwin is just one of dozens of GEO staffers who've been accused of sexually abusing immigrant detainees and prisoners in Texas. She remains free on bond until her June sentencing trial.

