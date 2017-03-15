Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

LaMarcus Aldridge Is Cleared to Play After Heart Arrhythmia

Posted By on Wed, Mar 15, 2017 at 2:10 PM

click to enlarge JOSH HUSKIN
  • Josh Huskin
The Spurs have cleared LaMarcus Aldridge to resume all basketball-related activities after the power forward experienced an irregular heartbeat last week, forcing him to miss his next two games. Aldridge, who has a history of minor heart issues, underwent a series of tests and consultations over the weekend to ensure he could safely return to action. He’s available to suit up as early as tonight against his former team, the Portland Trail Blazers.

Per the team’s press release:

"We are thankful that LaMarcus will be able to rejoin the team," said Spurs General Manager RC Buford. "All of us have been impressed with the professionalism and grace he has shown in dealing with this difficult situation."

This is big news for the Spurs and their hopes of contending for a title this year, but it’s even better news for Aldridge, a sentiment that head coach Gregg Popovich echoed at Wednesday morning’s shoot-around.

“We are obviously thrilled about that,” Popovich said, according to the Express-News, “but more importantly thrilled that the doctors feel that he is fine in the sense that we are not putting him in danger or anything like that. That is the most important part.”

Popovich also praised Aldridge for his character and professionalism through adversity.

“He has dealt with this all year long, which nobody really knew about. Being a consummate pro, he was able to do everything that was necessary to bring this to some sort of a conclusion. And that wasn’t easy. Throughout the year, he has gone through some procedures and had to do some things that are not pleasant and he has shown a lot of class and a lot of fortitude in the way he has done it all.”

The Spurs are still not back to full strength – Tony Parker is still questionable with lower back stiffness and Dejounte Murray will miss another game due to a groin injury – but the healthy returns of Aldridge and Kawhi Leonard (concussion) earlier this week are huge boons to a team eyeing the number-one seed in the West and a deep run in the postseason.

San Antonio tips off against Portland tonight at 7pm at the AT&T Center.
  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Guard at San Antonio Detention Center Admits to Sexually Abusing Inmate Read More

  2. San Antonio Morning Show Host Called Out on 'Last Week Tonight' Read More

  3. Texas Gave an Anti-Abortion Group $1.6 Million to Improve Women's Health Care. It Hasn't. Read More

  4. Texas Congressman Tells Man to ‘Shut Up’ at Town Hall Meeting Read More

  5. Texas Congressmen Livestream Their Unexpected "Bipartisan Road Trip" to D.C Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...