Thursday, March 16, 2017

New Tubing Spot Opens Near San Antonio this Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Mar 16, 2017 at 1:20 PM

INSTAGRAM, JESSICA_HAYES


Floating the river just got more convenient for San Antonians with a new tubing spot in Seguin opening this Saturday — just in time for spring breakers to get their fix before heading back to class. 


Appropriately named Seguin Tubes, the tubing spot is situated on the Guadalupe River and will be open only on weekends for now, with a new schedule expected for the summer. Tubers can rent regular tubes for $15, floating ice chests for $17 or float with their own tube for $10. The float is kid-friendly and lasts about an hour and a half, according to the company’s website. Shuttles are offered at the end of the river, although tubers are welcome to float more than once.


Visitors can also enjoy lunch in the picnic area or grab some grub at the restaurant overlooking Max Starke Waterfalls.


Seguin Tubes is scheduled to open at noon on March 18.2006 Stockdale Hwy, Seguin, (830) 624-3984.


