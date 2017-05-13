Spurs Return to Western Conference Finals

click to enlarge Josh Huskin

After an injury sidelined Tony Parker, the Spurs will need a healthy Kawhi Leonard to compete with the stacked Golden State roster.

By eliminating the Houston Rockets from the NBA playoffs in

a thorough 39-point rout, the San Antonio Spurs punched their ticket to the

Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2014. The Spurs will tip off

the best-of-seven series on Sunday afternoon in Oakland against a Golden State

Warriors juggernaut that is undefeated in the postseason.





Following the clincher in Houston, as celebrations echoed

throughout the Alamo City, the focus shifted to the Warriors for Spurs

sharpshooter Danny Green.





“I think this one prepared us for the next one,” said Green reflecting

on his team’s collective effort. “They’re a fast paced team. We have to

communicate even better. Be more perfect. It doesn’t get any easier. It goes to

show, I think we have everybody here that’s capable of getting the job done.”





Western Conference Finals start Sunday in Oakland. #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/6BPOzc2zjc — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 12, 2017



Green and company enter the conference finals as overwh

elming

underdogs, with few outside of South Texas expecting an extended series verses

the Warriors. The resilient Spurs overcame a career-threatening injury to Tony

Parker against Houston and will need a healthy Kawhi Leonard to compete with a stacked

Golden State roster.





Boasting four All-Stars, the Warriors lead the league in

offensive rating and defensive efficiency during the regular season and have

looked unstoppable in the playoffs. Native Texans LaMarcus Aldridge and

Jonathon Simmons emerged as threats in the conference semifinals for the Spurs and must

continue to contribute on both ends of the floor for San Antonio to challenge

Golden State.





When the teams last met in the postseason the Spurs

triumphed, before experiencing unprecedented basketball heartbreak in the 2013

Finals. After exercising franchise playoff demons against the Rockets in

dramatic fashion, San Antonio recognizes the looming test.





“That’s the team to beat,” said Aldridge from the podium in

Houston. “They’ve dominated the west, so that’s the team to beat and it’s gonna

be a tough task for us for sure.”



Game 1, Sunday, May 14, Spurs at Warriors, 2:30 PM, ABCGame 2, Tuesday, May 16, Spurs at Warriors, 8 PM, ESPNGame 3, Saturday, May 20, Spurs vs. Warriors, 8 PM, ESPNGame 4, Monday, May 22, Spurs vs. Warriors, 8 PM, ESPNGame 5*, Wednesday, May 24, Spurs at Warriors, 8 PM, ESPNGame 6*, Friday, May 26, Spurs vs. Warriors, 8 PM, ESPNGame 7*, Sunday, May 28, Spurs at Warriors, 8 PM, ESPN(*If necessary)