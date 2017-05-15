"This Is Crap": Popovich Fumes Over Play That Injured Kawhi Leonard

click to enlarge
After coming down on the outstretched foot of Warriors center Zaza Pachulia
, Kawhi Leonard's ankle injury was at the center of conversation following the Spurs' 113-111 loss on Sunday
So it's no surprise that injury continued to be the main topic of discussion during Monday's press briefing with Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. After announcing that Leonard will miss Game 2 of the conference finals, Pop had plenty to say about Pachulia's play, calling it "crap" and even comparing it to manslaughter.
"A two-step lead with your foot closeout is not appropriate," the coach told reporters. "It's dangerous, it's unsportsmanlike. It's just not what anybody does to anybody else."
The fire continued to burn as Pop went on. "This is crap," he said. "Who gives a damn what [Pachulia's] intent was? Ever hear of manslaughter?"
"All I care is what I saw," Popovich continued, saying, "all I care about is what happened, and the history there exacerbates the whole situation." Popovich was referring questionable Pachulia plays against the Spurs dating back from his time with the Mavericks.
Game 2 of the conference finals tips off Tuesday in Oakland at 8 p.m. central time.