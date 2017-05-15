Email
Monday, May 15, 2017

Coach Pop on Trump: "There's a Cloud, a Pall Over the Whole Country."

Posted By on Mon, May 15, 2017 at 11:07 AM

INSTAGRAM, POPOVICHELITE
By now, we're pretty well acquainted with Coach Gregg Popovich's feelings about President Donald Trump.

Almost immediately after the election last year, Pop said he was "sick to his stomach" with Trump's victory. Since then, we've heard the Spurs coach praise protestors at the Women's March, acknowledge that white people have "a monstrous advantage," and explain that some days it just feels "like we've been invaded by another power and taken over (by people) who don't feel the same."

Before Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors, where Spurs lost 113-111, Popovich responded to a reporter who asked if he ever felt distracted with the world outside of basketball by saying, "Absolutely."

"Usually, things happen in the world and you go to work, and you know, you got your family and you got your friends and you do what you do," Pop continues, "but to this day I feel like there's a cloud, a pall over the whole country."

Pop goes on to say that this has nothing to do with "democrats losing the election," but with the way that "one individual conducts himself." While Pop doesn't mention him by name, it quickly become clear he's talking about Trump.

"For this individual, he's a game show. Everything that happens begins and ends with him — not our people or our country."




