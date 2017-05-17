Email
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Someone is Using a Fake SAPD Twitter Account to Troll the Warriors

Posted By on Wed, May 17, 2017 at 2:15 PM

If you've seen a series of odd tweets coming from the San Antonio Police Department lately, with some even directed toward the Golden State Warriors for Zaza Pachulia's questionable play that left Kawhi Leonard with an injured ankle, rest assured that it's not actually SAPD.

The Twitter handle @SAPDepartment, whose bio says it's the "official Twitter Page of the San Antonio Police Department," is in no way related to the San Antonio Police Department, according to a statement we got today from SAPD spokesperson Romana Lopez.

And it looks like whoever is behind the fake account is trolling the Golden State Warriors and planting the idea that Pachulia could be arrested for drug charges.

The account began tweeting on May 15 and has since gathered a following of 104 people. In case you're wondering, the actual official Twitter account for SAPD is @satxpolice
