Spurs Fans File Lawsuit Against Zaza Pachulia, Golden State Warriors

Die-hard Spurs fan Juan Vasquez and San Antonio-based sports store What's On Second
are taking matters into their own hands and have filed a lawsuit against Zaza Pachulia and the Golden State Warriors over Kawhi Leonard's ankle injury during the first game of the conference finals.
The suit claims that Leonard's injury affects season ticket holders, businesses like What's on Second, a sports and Spurs-themed memorabilia shop, and, more generally, the business of professional sports. The suit also claims that Vasquez, as a plaintiff, "expects that members of the team he supports will not be targeted for injury."
The Spurs player was injured during the third quarter after coming down on Pachulia's outstretched
foot, a play that Coach Gregg Popovich
later called "dangerous" and "unsportsmanlike," citing questionable Pachulia plays against the Spurs dating back from his time with the Mavericks.
With Leonard out during Tuesday night's game, the Spurs took a big loss
against the Warriors with the end score at 136-100. The Silver and Black will return home for Game 3. However, it's still unknown whether Kawhi will join his team on the home court.
Regardless of how soon her recovers, Leonard clearly still has the support of some San Antonians who are willing to take his case all the way to the courts.
Plaintiffs' Original Petition 05162017 by Anonymous R6w4b3 on Scribd