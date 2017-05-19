Fake Police Restrain Victims and Ransack Apartment

click to enlarge
Two people pretending to be San Antonio Police Department officers forced their way into a North Side apartment Thursday night, restrained the occupants with zip ties and beat and robbed them before fleeing, police say.
As the Express-News first reported,
one of the four victims detained by the fake cops managed to free himself and then reported it to police. Investigators say the victim who contacted them suffered a black eye and had blood on his face when he met with police. News4SA
reports that when police got to the apartment, they found drugs and blood on the floor. It's unclear whether the two assailants had any weapons.
Police say they're still investigating the incident.