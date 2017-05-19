Police Say Thieves Stole Hearse Then Dumped Body on Roadside in Bryan

Police found a deceased body attached to a stretcher on the side of the road in Bryan Friday morning. According to Brazos County officials, the body had been dumped out of a hearse that had been stolen from a McDonald's parking lot and was discovered along Macey Road at F.M. 974, a rural part of Brazos County.
True story...hearse stolen in Bryan with body inside, then body dumped in the county! pic.twitter.com/X7CMij5AlQ— W. James Stewart (@ChiefDeputyBCSO) May 19, 2017
Sheriff's Office has recovered the stolen vehicle from earlier this morning. Two people are in custody. @ChiefDeputyBCSO pic.twitter.com/u5847hI9X6— CrimePreventionBCSO (@NdennisBCSO) May 19, 2017
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.