Callers Threaten to Lynch Texas Congressman Who Called For Trump's Impeachment

Al Green, a Democrat from Houston, became the first member of Congress to officially call for President Donald Trump's impeachment
on the House floor last week. Soon after, he started getting death threats. At a town hall meeting on Saturday, Green played some of those recordings for the crowd.
“Hey, Al Green, we got an impeachment for you. It’s going to be yours,” one caller says, and then proceeds to make racial slurs and death threats. Another tells him: "You’ll be hanging from a tree."
Green played the recordings for the crowd to allow them to "decide for yourself what we're dealing with."
He reassured the audience that threats won't deter him from pushing for the president's impeachment. Green first called for Trump's ousting last Wednesday after the President fired former FBI Directer James Comey, telling the House
, "No one is above the law...not even the president of the United States."