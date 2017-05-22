Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 22, 2017

Callers Threaten to Lynch Texas Congressman Who Called For Trump's Impeachment

Posted By on Mon, May 22, 2017 at 12:35 PM

click image Rep. Al Green - SCREENSHOT VIA ALGREEN.ORG

Al Green, a Democrat from Houston, became the first member of Congress to officially call for President Donald Trump's impeachment on the House floor last week. Soon after, he started getting death threats. At a town hall meeting on Saturday, Green played some of those recordings for the crowd.

“Hey, Al Green, we got an impeachment for you. It’s going to be yours,” one caller says, and then proceeds to make racial slurs and death threats. Another tells him: "You’ll be hanging from a tree."
Green played the recordings for the crowd to allow them to "decide for yourself what we're dealing with."

He reassured the audience that threats won't deter him from pushing for the president's impeachment. Green first called for Trump's ousting last Wednesday after the President fired former FBI Directer James Comey, telling the House, "No one is above the law...not even the president of the United States."


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Eight People Get Stuck on The Joker, Six Flags Over Texas' Newest Rollercoaster Read More

  2. So This Is Apparently What Mayor Taylor's Campaign Thinks of "Liberals" Read More

  3. What's Behind SAPD's Shifting Approach to Homelessness Read More

  4. Texas Senate Advances Bill Allowing Adoption Agencies to Discriminate Against LGBT Parents Read More

  5. Alan Warrick's Runoff Message: "I Will Do Better" Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...