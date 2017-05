click image Via Twitter, Six Flags Over Texas

After a thorough inspection, The Joker is open. Severe headwinds triggered a safety stop overnight. Safety is our highest priority. — Six Flags Over Texas (@SixFlagsOverTX) May 21, 2017

The Joker will open following a full inspection. Severe headwinds triggered a safety stoppage overnight. All guests were safely unloaded. — Six Flags Over Texas (@SixFlagsOverTX) May 20, 2017

A trip to Six Flags Over Texas quickly turned into a nightmare for eight students this weekend when the park's new rollercoaster, The Joker, stopped mid-rid as a storm passed through the area.The students were on their backs for more than three hours until being rescued at 3 a.m. Saturday. Luckily, no one was injured.Six Flags Over Texas says that "severe headwinds triggered a safety stoppage" and that after a thorough inspection, The Joker has re-opened.