La Vernia High Schooler Charged with Filming Child Pornography on Campus

A La Vernia High School student faces charges of filming child pornography on campus, all in the midst of an investigation into widespread sexual abuse at the school.
According to records obtained by News 4
, a LVHS student allegedly sexually assaulted a female student in a campus hallway on multiple occasions — and filmed it. In November, he was charged with child pornography and expelled from LVHS. He never was charged for the alleged sexual assault, according to News 4.
This abuse appears unrelated to the school's massive investigation into sexual abuse among male athletes. Over the past two months, 13 LVHS male varsity athletes have been charged with sexually assaulting at least 20
younger high school boys in alleged hazing rituals over the course of three years. The Texas Rangers are now leading the investigation into these charges.
Parents of LVHS students, posting on a Facebook forum, said they were never alerted about the November charges — and would have liked to have known if someone was filming child pornography on campus.
Transparency between the La Vernia Independent School District Board and parents has already become a point of contention in the past months, as the reports of abusive hazing went public. At an April LVISD board meeting, a parent told us many members of the community feel betrayed by LVISD Superintendent
Jose Moreno for allowing this abuse to go on under his watch. So far, at least one victim's family has filed a lawsuit
against the school district, claiming coaches and administrators turned a blind eye to the series of “sadistic hazing rituals.”