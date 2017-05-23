Video Appears to Show San Antonio Cop Punch, Detain 14-Year-Old Girl Outside Quinceañera

While the video's grainy, the girl's head can be seen reeling back after an officer extends their arm
A YouTube video that surfaced this weekend appears to show a San Antonio Police Department officer punching a 14-year-old girl in the face before officers swarm around her and carry her out of sight.
It's unclear what triggered the altercation, or why police thought they had to detain the girl. Police told the San Antonio Express-News, which first reported on the video, that officers had been called out to the Crown Palace Event Center on the city's northeast side late Saturday night because of reports that two men were fighting at a quinceañera (the department hasn't returned our request for comment). Local police reform activists have been circulating the short, grainy video, calling it a clear-cut example of unnecessary force and police brutality.
Here's a statement from SATX4, the local Black Lives Matter-affiliated group that has heavily criticized SAPD, the local police union and Mayor Ivy Taylor's attempts at police reforms, which they say have been too weak:
The girl was ultimately charged with assault on a public servant and held at the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center until she was released at her court hearing Monday, according to the E-N. (We've reached out to the attorney representing the girl's family and will update when we hear back.)
When we asked Mayor Taylor's office whether she thought the officers' actions shown on video were appropriate, she sent us this prepared statement.
"The video made public showing a scuffle between police officers and a girl is hard to watch and to listen to. SAPD is now reviewing body cam video to determine exactly what happened and Chief McManus is keeping me updated on the ongoing investigation. When I supported funding for body cameras it was for instances like this so that we can see exactly what happened and protect officers and citizens."